BC-BKC–Carver College-Liberty

Dec 16, 2020 9:31PM (GMT 02:31)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Micaiah Abii had 17 points off the bench to lift Liberty to a 91-38 win over Carver College. Keegan McDowell had 11 points for Liberty (7-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Blake Preston added seven rebounds. The 91 points were a season best for Liberty. Antwon Ferrell had six rebounds for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 11 games.