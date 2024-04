Washington Post NFL writer Adam Kilgore joins The Sportsline to recap all three days of the 2024 NFL draft, including why D.C. fans should be excited about what the Washington Commanders did in this year’s draft, on if former UVA receiver Malik Washington could end up being one of the steals of the draft, and whether or not there could be any more big-time moves later this offseason after today’s news regarding Ezekiel Elliott.