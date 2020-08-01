Adoption story book signing to benefit Liberty Godparent Home on June 19th

Book Signing Fund Raising Event at Grand Home Furnishings, Lynchburg, VA

LYNCHBURG, VA – May 18, 2021 – Grand Home Furnishings, located at 5401 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg will be holding a book signing event by Lynchburg native Diane Gray, Saturday, June 19th from noon to 4:00 pm. Her book Faith, Hope and Perseverance is about her 50 year journey to finding her biological family. Mark Twain said, “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why”. Portions of all book sales during the event will help support The Liberty Godparent Home.

Diane Gray spoke with the Morningline about her story:

The Liberty Godparent Home is a residential maternity home that provides housing, education, medical care and counseling for single, pregnant young women. The Liberty Godparent Home understands that women in crisis pregnancy situations face emotional, financial, legal, physical and social hardships. The Liberty Godparent Home needs help from our community to continue these valuable resources to young women.

Grand Home Furnishings is committed to giving back to the community they serve. It’s hardwired in their DNA.