Aging in Place Expo June 8

The Beard Center on Aging wants to help residents live in their homes for as long as possible. An Aging in Place Expo this week will feature exhibitors and workshops on things like how to protect yourself from scams, declutter and organize, get around, and stay safe at home and while traveling. It also offers FREE flu, shingles, COVID vaccinations and boosters. The Expo is Thursday from 9:30 to 1:30 at the University of Lynchburg’s Schewel Hall. Visit lynchburg.edu/beard for more information.

Aging In Place Mini-Workshops