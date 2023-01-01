Aging in Place Expo June 8

The Beard Center on Aging wants to help residents live in their homes for as long as possible. An Aging in Place Expo this week will feature exhibitors and workshops on things like how to protect yourself from scams, declutter and organize, get around, and stay safe at home and while traveling. It also offers FREE flu, shingles, COVID vaccinations and boosters. The Expo is Thursday from 9:30 to 1:30 at the University of Lynchburg’s Schewel Hall. Visit lynchburg.edu/beard for more information.
Aging In Place Mini-Workshops
|TIME
|Program 1
|Program 2
|10-10:30 AM
|Protecting Yourself From Scams and Fraud Carl Wilkins, AARP
|Staying Safe at Home and While Traveling Katie Jennings- Lynchburg Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist
|10:30-11 AM
|Mobility Modifications for Home and Driving Allison Tuell, Certified Mobility Consultant
|Living at Home Kaitlin Dodgion, MBA, Community Outreach Manager
|11-11:30 AM
|Housing and Care Options for Those on Medicare/Medicaid and for Those Who are Private Pay Brandy Dewease – The Key Elizabeth Nicely – McGurk House
|Emergency Preparedness Danielle Englund – Red Cross
|11:30- Noon
|Preparing For the End of Life Alice Bond – First Baptist Church Bedford Avenue
|Reverse Mortgages David Cundiff – Blue Ridge Mortgage
|Noon- 12:30 PM
|How to Declutter and Organize Your Home Suzanne Franklin – AARP Virginia
|TBA
|12:30- 1 PM
|Modifying your Home for Safety and Ease of Access Chris Moore – Solid Rock Enterprises, Inc.
|Finding Resources Using the Virginia Navigator Family of Websites Cindy Markham – Virginia Navigator
|1 – 1:30 PM
|Aging in Place With Transportation Erm – AARP Virginia
|TBA