Aging in Place Expo June 8

The Beard Center on Aging wants to help residents live in their homes for as long as possible. An Aging in Place Expo this week will feature exhibitors and workshops on things like how to protect yourself from scams, declutter and organize, get around, and stay safe at home and while traveling. It also offers FREE flu, shingles, COVID vaccinations and boosters. The Expo is Thursday from 9:30 to 1:30 at the University of Lynchburg’s Schewel Hall.  Visit lynchburg.edu/beard for more information. 

Aging In Place Mini-Workshops

TIMEProgram 1Program 2
10-10:30 AMProtecting Yourself From Scams and Fraud Carl Wilkins, AARPStaying Safe at Home and While Traveling Katie Jennings- Lynchburg Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist
10:30-11 AMMobility Modifications for Home and Driving   Allison Tuell, Certified Mobility Consultant  Living at Home                                       Kaitlin Dodgion, MBA, Community Outreach Manager
11-11:30 AMHousing and Care Options for Those on Medicare/Medicaid and for Those Who are Private Pay Brandy Dewease – The Key  Elizabeth Nicely – McGurk HouseEmergency Preparedness Danielle Englund – Red Cross
11:30- NoonPreparing For the End of Life Alice Bond – First Baptist Church Bedford AvenueReverse Mortgages David Cundiff – Blue Ridge Mortgage  
Noon- 12:30 PMHow to Declutter and Organize Your Home Suzanne Franklin – AARP VirginiaTBA
12:30- 1 PMModifying your Home for Safety and Ease of Access Chris Moore – Solid Rock Enterprises, Inc.Finding Resources Using the Virginia Navigator Family of Websites Cindy Markham – Virginia Navigator
 1 – 1:30 PMAging in Place With Transportation Erm – AARP VirginiaTBA