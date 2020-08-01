“Aging in Your Community” April 11

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (1695 Perrowville Road, Forest, Virginia), in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association – Central and Western Virginia Chapter, is hosting an “Aging in Your Community” seminar on Tuesday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m. – noon. “Aging in Your Community” is an event that will provide a platform for seniors in the Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg areas to hear from expert panelists on resources, services, and programs available to them. This free event is designed to help seniors stay informed so they can maintain their independence and overall well-being. Our expert panelists represent a wide range of organizations and services in the community, including healthcare providers, social service organizations, and community groups. The event will consist of a panel discussion, followed by a Q&A session where seniors can ask questions and receive feedback from the panelists. Audience members will be able to provide feedback and share their experiences with resources and services in the community. To register please visit https://tinyurl.com/utyxe8kh or call (800) 272-3900.

Organizations represented will include: Alzheimer’s Association; AARP Virginia; Centra; Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care and Hospice; Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living; Bedford Public Library; Lynchburg Parks and Rec; Virginia Navigator; and the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg.