Airport Day at the Lynchburg Public Library Nov. 11

Airport Day at the Lynchburg Public Library

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 a.m., the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, will partner with the Lynchburg Regional Airport to host Airport Day for children of all ages and their families. The event will take place in the Community Meeting Room and is free and open to the public.

Airplanes may seem like magic, but children of all ages can learn about these scientific marvels of engineering! The event will include stories and activities sure to spark their inner curiosity about planes and flying and how an airport operates. They will have the opportunity to ask questions, and each family will receive one story time book to take home! Balloon Dude Travis will be there to twist airplane-themed balloons, and snacks will be provided.



For more information about this and other upcoming library events, call (434) 455-6300, visit the Library’s event calendar https://lynchburg.librarycalendar.com/ or follow the Lynchburg Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.



To learn more about the Lynchburg Regional Airport, visit the Airport’s website https://flylyh.com/ or follow the Airport on Facebook and Instagram.