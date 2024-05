On this Hump Day Wednesday edition of The Sportsline, OutKick’s Alejandro Avila joins us for his weekly update on the NBA playoffs and what rumors fans can expect to swirl this offseason, ESPN’s Debbie Antonelli stops by to talk Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut and her charity event for the Special Olympics, and Lars Tiffany of UVA men’s LAX discusses the 2024 season and upcoming NCAA Tournament game.