On this Hump Day edition of The Sportsline, OutKick’s Alejandro Avila stops by to preview the 2024 NBA Finals feature the Boston Celtics taking on the Dallas Mavericks, Dr. Ferry of Collaborative Health breaks down key injuries to top stars in sports, and Faber Jamerson of Falling River discusses a busy golf season thus far, the upcoming US Open, and his reaction to Rich Roth’s Eagle (must listen!)