OutKick’s Alejandro Avila joins The Sportsline to preview the NBA draft and talk more basketball, including what players he’s expecting to go towards to the top of the draft for day one, on where ACC players like Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain could get drafted, and why JJ Redick “gets an F” for his introductory press conference + his thoughts on the Knicks acquiring another Villanova player (Mikal Bridges).