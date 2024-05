OutKick NBA writer and reporter Alejandro Avila joins The Sportsline to talk more second round action in the 2024 NBA playoffs, including how the Knicks made crucial adjustments to take game 5 in their series vs. the Pacers, on Nikola Jokic taking control to help the Nuggets move one game away from the conference finals, and if LeBron James could make a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers or stay in L.A. to play with his son.