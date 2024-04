OutKick’s NBA reporter Alejandro Avila joins The Sportsline to recap fun storylines and things to watch as the opening round of the playoffs continue, including if game three is a must-win for LeBron James and the Lakers against the Nuggets, on why he’s changed his opinion on which series he’s most intrigued to watch, and if the Knicks can keep up their momentum against reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the 76ers + why fans should be learning about Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.