OutKick NBA writer and friend of the show, Alejandro Avila joins The Sportsline to preview the 2024 NBA Finals, including how prominent of a role Kyrie Irving will play in this series versus his former team, on why his initial pick was the Dallas Mavericks but now he’s going with the Boston Celtics, and why he’s got Luka Doncic as the best player in the series and winning Finals MVP + what’s the latest on JJ Redick becoming the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach.