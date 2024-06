OutKick’s NBA expert, Alejandro Avila joins The Sportsline to recap the NBA Finals and our new world champions, including in what areas the Boston Celtics were able to dominate of the Dallas Mavericks, on if Jayson Tatum should have won Finals MVP over Jaylen Brown, and how much the the C’s fans were able to throw Mavs guard Kyrie Irving off his game + how Dan Hurley’s rejection of the Lakers affects them moving forward.