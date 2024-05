Motor Racing Network’s Alex Hayden joins The Sportsline to talk NASCAR news and headlines, including his takes on the announcement for the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame, on why he’s expecting fines (but no suspensions) for drivers involved in the Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Kyle Busch altercation, and how much is on the line for Hendrick Motorsports and Kyle Larson as he attempts the Memorial Day Double with the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday.