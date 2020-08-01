Alexis Murphy’s remains discovered

The remains of Alexis Murphy have been discovered – more than seven years after she went missing in Nelson County. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says Murphy’s remains were found on December 3 in on private property near Stagebridge Road along Route 29 in Lovingston. Alexis was 17 when she was last seen in August 2013 at a gas station in Lovingston. Evidence led investigators to Randy Taylor who was convicted in her murder and is serving to two life terms. Alexis’s family issued a statement thanking the agencies who helped in the investigation, and saying her memory will continue to live on.

Statement from Alexis Murphy’s family: “Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years. While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well. Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live on through us all. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to the citizens of Nelson County, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and all of the search and rescue teams for your commitment and unwavering support to find Alexis. You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home!

“During this time, we ask that you continue to lift our family up in prayer and in the words of Alexis, ‘Keep Hope Alive’.”

“Respectfully,

“Family of Alexis Murphy”