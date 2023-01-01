Altavista man under arrest for Campbell County shooting

On 3-17-24, at 11:53 am, The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to area of Woodruff Dr in reference to gun shots possibly being shot into a residence.

One adult male was transported to the emergency room by the medics with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the arm. The male did not sustain life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. Several spent rounds of ammunition were seized for evidence. After investigating this incident, 45 year old male, Desha O’Brian Callands of Altavista was taken into custody.

Callands was charged with the following charges.

Malicious wounding

Shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Altavista Police Department and the State Police for their assistance with this case.