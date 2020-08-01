Sen. Amanda Chase faces Facebook restrictions

A Virginia gubernatorial candidate who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump has had new restrictions placed on her Facebook account after falsely blaming antifa activists for Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase said Facebook has blocked her from making posts or comments on the social media site for 30 days. She said she’s also banned from doing live video or buying advertisements for 60 days. Democrats in the state Senate called on Chase to resign, saying she committed insurrection and galvanized domestic terrorists. Chase called the statements “laughable.”