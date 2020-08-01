Amazing Mile and Virginia 10-Miler street closings

Street Closures Associated with Amazing Mile and Virginia 10 Miler



LYNCHBURG, Va. – Below is information regarding street closures associated with the Amazement Square Amazing Mile (Friday, September 23) and the Virginia 10 Miler (Saturday, September 24):

AMAZEMENT SQUARE AMAZING MILE

Friday, September 23

The running of the Amazement Square Amazing Mile will take place on Friday, September 23 with the start/finish line located on Ninth and Jefferson Streets. Street closures are detailed as follows:

12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Mosaic Lot – CLOSED

1:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Movie Lot – CLOSED

3:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Depot Lot – CLOSED

1:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Jefferson Street (Eighth to Ninth Streets) – NO STREET PARKING

3:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Jefferson Street (Seventh Street to the Movie Lot) – CLOSED

3:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Jefferson Street (Ninth Street to Riverfront Lot Entrance) – CLOSED

VIRGINIA 10 MILER

Saturday, September 24

Street Closures will affect Langhorne Road, Cranehill Drive, Rivermont Terrace, Rivermont Avenue, Riverside Park and others

The 48th running of the Virginia Ten Miler will take place on Saturday, September 24 with the start/finish line located on Langhorne Road in front of E.C. Glass High School. The race course winds up Langhorne Road, Rivermont Terrace, Rivermont Avenue, through Riverside Park and back. Street closures are detailed as follows:

6:00 a.m. Langhorne Road (between Memorial Avenue and Murrell Road) – CLOSED

7:30 a.m. Langhorne Road (from Murrell Road to Rivermont Terrace), Rivermont Terrace (from Langhorne Road to Rivermont Avenue) and Cranehill Drive (from Langhorne Road to Heronhill Place – CLOSED

7:50 a.m. Rivermont Avenue (from Rivermont Terrace to Riverside Park) – CLOSED

9:40 a.m. Rivermont Avenue and Cranehill Drive – REOPENED

10:30 a.m. Rivermont Terrace and Langhorne Road (from Rivermont Avenue to Murrell Road) – REOPENED

11:30 a.m. Langhorne Road (from Murrell Road to Memorial Avenue) – REOPENED

In addition, the Four Mile Run/Walk course will start and finish at E.C. Glass High School and will utilize the extension of the Blackwater Creek Trail from the Ed Page entrance to Linkhorne Middle School. The trail extension will be closed during this time.



For more information, visit https://www.virginiatenmiler.com/.