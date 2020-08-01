Amazon delays northern Virginia headquarters

Amazon is pausing construction of its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and its shifting plans around remote work. Amazon is delaying the beginning of construction of PenPlace, the second phase of its headquarters development in Northern Virginia. The company already hired more than 8,000 employees and will welcome them to the Met Park campus, the first phase of development, when it opens this June. The company says it still plans to bring 25,000 workers to the area when the entire project is completed. State and local officials say the company has not been given any incentive money.