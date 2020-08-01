UPDATE: Giles County 2-year-old found safe

UPDATE: 2-year-old Noah Trout, abducted from Giles County Sunday, has been found safe, and an AMBER Alert has been canceled. State police had issued the Alert after Noah was taken from a church nursery in Ripplemead yesterday afternoon. No word yet on what has happened to the person who took him. A news conference is scheduled for later today with more information.

EARLIER: State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, for a child abduction that occurred yesterday at noon.

2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Big Stony Creek Road, Ripplemead, VA.

He’s White, Male, Blond hair, Blue eyes, 2 years old, 2 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 33 lbs, Last seen wearing a gray shirt with a orange jacket.

The suspect has not been identified but is possibly wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black beanie.Possibly in a dark colored SUV or Van.

For further information contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 540-921-3842 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts