There’s an urgent need for blood right now: The American Red Cross says it’s facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Laura Dooley is with the Lynchburg chapter:

Two blood drives have been set up in honor of an 11-year-old boy in Lynchburg who was burned in a fire before Christmas. One is tomorrow at the Jamerson Y tomorrow, another is February 1st at Amazement Square. You can find out more at red cross blood.org