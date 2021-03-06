Amherst Co. residents weigh in on equity lesson

Dozens of Amherst County residents turned out for a meeting between the Supervisors and School Board to weigh in on an equity lesson taught in Amherst middle and high schools back in March. Superintendent Rob Arnold said the lesson explored social justice, bias, stereotypes, and equal or fair treatment of all groups of people. Parents spoke out both in favor of the lesson and against it:

After the discussion, Amherst County supervisors approved the school board’s and asked the school board to consider the comments that they’d heard about the equity lesson.