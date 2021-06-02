Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests fugitive from Maryland

On 2/6/2021 at 5:38 pm, a deputy with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a white Dodge SUV for speeding on Rt. 29 on the north end of Amherst County. The vehicle initially stopped but sped away as the deputy approached the vehicle.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into Nelson County where the suspect vehicle was stopped in the area of the Nelson County High School with the assistance of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as Brandon R. Nolley, of Cheverly Maryland was arrested on fugitive warrants out of Maryland and charged with reckless driving, driving without a valid operator’s license, felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and felony hit and run for intentionally striking a police vehicle during the pursuit. There were no reported injuries with this incident.

Nolley is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.