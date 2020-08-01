Amherst Co. Supervisors to discuss Truth and Justice curriculum

Amherst County Supervisors have questions for the Amherst County School Board about the schools’ Truth and Justice Curriculum. Supervisors say they’ve been hearing from citizens and parents about the equity and social justice lesson that was given to middle and high school students. They want to discuss it Tuesday night to decide whether to adopt a position on it. Their questions include how the curriculum is being taught and the motivation behind it. Click here for a list of the questions. The School Board voted NOT to attend tomorrow night’s meeting and instead is requesting a joint meeting between the supervisors and school board.