Amherst County authorities search for wanted woman, endangered infant

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted woman who could be traveling with an endangered infant. 36-year-old Crystal Monique Beeson is wanted on an outstanding warrant for the charge of Abuse and Neglect of a Child. She is described as a white female, 5’9″ tall, 123 lbs., with brown eyes and brown or blond hair. Deputies said Beeson was last seen in the Lynchburg area and could be traveling with the infant. Anyone with information on Beeson should contact Investigator Taylor at 434-946-9373 Opt. 5 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.