Amherst County deputies say suspect is armed and dangerous

Amherst County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who’s armed and dangerous. Yesterday they went to the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road and found a man who’d been shot. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Joshua Aaron Dominguez faces numerous burglary and weapons charges. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

Here is more information from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office:

On October 25, 2022, deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road for a shots fired call. Once on scene, deputies determined that a male subject had sustained a non-life threatening injury during the incident.

The suspect involved has been identified as Joshua Aaron Dominguez and has been charged with the following:

18.2-91 Burglary

18.2-89 Attempted Burglary

18.2-51 Malicious Wounding

18.2-279 Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

18.2-53.1 Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

18.2-308.2 Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

18.2-95 Larceny of a Firearm

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic male, weighing around 240 lbs, is 6’5” tall, with dark hair and brown eyes. At this time, he is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Cindrick with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373 ext. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip number online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.