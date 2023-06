A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Amherst County on Sunday, and a woman is in custody. It happened in the Boxwood Farm Road area. The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to UVA Medical Center. 62-year-old Cynthia Hart of Amherst County was arrested at the scene and has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Here is more information from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: