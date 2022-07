Lynchburg Amtrak passengers now have another daily option for traveling to Washington DC: Amtrak has begun a new route from Roanoke that will leave Lynchburg at 5:45 each afternoon and arrive in DC at 9:30pm. Lynchburg’s other route leaves around 7:45 each morning and gets to DC at 11:30am. Amtrak now has eight state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. It says the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.