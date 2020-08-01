Annie’s Indian Kitchen sponsors trunk or treat Oct. 31

MEDIA ALERT

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WHAT: TRUNK OR TREAT COMMUNITY EVENT

WHEN: Sunday, October 31, 2021

from 4 pm to 7 pm

WHERE: PROVIDENCE TRANSFORMATION

CHURCH INTERNATIONAL

400 Oakley Avenue

Lynchburg, Virginia 24501

WHY:

In the midst of COVID-19 and all too frequent violence in our neighborhoods, Annie’s Indian Kitchen is sponsoring an event for children and youth that will provide them and their families a safe place to have fun and learn on Halloween Night! Candy from the trunk of cars or the back of trucks will be provided. Games, food, and a maze will be included in the fun.

This sponsorship is honoring a good faith promise that Annie’s Indian Kitchen would give back to help deal with felt needs in the broader community.

Food for needy families will also be available and counseling opportunities will be available for those that need encouragement or support during times like this. WE will also have a table to identify needs that attendees may have.

This family event is free and open to the public.

WHO:

Dr. Prince Arvind, President of Annie’s Indian Kitchen will be present along with church and community leaders.

For More Information Contact:

Dr. Prince Arvind at 1 (434) 327-0711

Rev. Lamare Tinsley at +1 (434) 849-2528

PTCI Youth Pastor

Dr. James Coleman at 434.426.2507

PTCI Senior Pastor