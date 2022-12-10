Another Va. Blue Ridge Parkway section closed with rockslide

AP-VA–Blue Ridge Parkway

Dec 10, 2022 6:08 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Another significant stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western Virginia has been closed due to a weather-related rockslide. The National Park Service says boulders and soil tumbled across a section of the scenic byway north of Roanoke before Friday morning. The Roanoke Times reports that means a roughly 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch will be closed for all uses until further notice. A section nearly as large just southeast of Roanoke remains fully closed while work continues after a weather-related rockslide in 2020. Parkway officials estimated that portion will be open next spring. The parkway winds 469 miles (755 kilometers) through Virginia and North Carolina.