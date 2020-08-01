Appalachian Power addresses local power outages

Appalachian Power is reporting a few thousand customers without power as of this morning. The areas include Oakley Avenue, Campbell Avenue, and the New London area. Earlier Friday, a downed tree closed the 3600 block of Wards Road.

Appalachian Power says its crews are working around the clock to restore power as temperatures drop. Here is more information:

We know you depend on us to keep the power on, especially during the extreme cold and when many are celebrating the holidays. In advance of the storm system’s expected arrival, Appalachian Power’s line employees, contractors and tree workers are on alert for the possibility of service restoration work. However, road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills could delay some restoration efforts.We’ll continue to update you as information becomes available. In the meantime, we encourage customers to be prepared should outages occur. Check out the below resources for additional information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe.Before the Storm

Make a plan in the event a power outage occurs. Check with those who are elderly, have young children or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan — and don’t forget your pets .

Charge devices such as phones, laptops, portable chargers and other electronics that will help you stay connected.Prepare an emergency kit. At a minimum, include non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit and necessary medications.Important Safety RemindersRemember, all downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.Never operate lanterns, heaters, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Learn more about portable generator safety .Additional safety tips are posted at AppalachianPower.com/Safety .