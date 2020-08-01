Appomattox man killed in Bedford Co. wreck

State police are investigating a crash in Bedford County that killed one person and injured another on July 26th. It happened just before 8pm on Route 460 near Bells Mill Road. Police say a car headed wes on 460 ran off the left side into a ditch, overturned multiple times and it came to rest back in the eastbound lanes. The driver, Mary B. Corbett, 30, of Appomattox, Va., was seriously injured.

The front seat passenger, Kenneth N. Gunter, 37, of Appomattox, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say charges are pending.