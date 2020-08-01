Area fireworks displays for Independence Day Weekend

Area residents are gearing up for Independence Day weekend fireworks displays. Some of those include:

Fireworks in downtown Lynchburg tonight beginning at 9:15, sponsored by the Downtown Lynchburg Association.

Several fireworks displays will take place at dusk tomorrow night, July 3rd, in numerous locations including: Winton Country Club in Amherst County, Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Brookneal, Liberty Lake in Bedford, and Appomattox High School

The Lynchburg Hillcats will have fireworks after its games on July 3rd and 4th. Both games begin at 6:30.

And Thomas Road presents its annual “Celebrate America” on July 4th beginning at 5pm with fireworks when it gets dark.