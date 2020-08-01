Area officials offer tips for bitter cold weather

Lynchburg:



LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg is preparing for bitter cold weather late this week and through the weekend.

Warming Shelter

The City of Lynchburg’s Department of Human Services will partner with the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue, to open an overnight warming center for unsheltered individuals and families in the community. The shelter will provide overflow care in the Salvation Army gym, as needed, for overnight shifts from Friday, December 23 at 4:00 p.m. through Monday, December 26 at 8:00 a.m. During the day, the Salvation Army will make accommodations and staffing available for those in need.

For more information, visit https://salvationarmypotomac.org/lynchburgva/.



Department of Public Works

The Department of Public Works Department is prepared to respond and will have crews working with spreader operations conducted as needed. Residents should expect icy conditions and are encouraged to stay off roadways if possible.



Lynchburg Water Resources

Lynchburg Water Resources reminds residents that when temperatures fall below freezing, pipes can leak due to expanded, frozen water within. For tips on properly preparing indoor pipes and protecting them from freezing or breaking, visit www.lynchburgva.gov/prevent-freezing-pipes. Residents who experience water service disruptions can call Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.

Lynchburg Regional Airport

Passengers traveling over the next few days should monitor airline updates regularly. Those who have travel questions should contact their airline directly. The airport terminal building closes every evening and reopens each morning. It will close on Saturday, December 24 at 6:00 p.m. and reopen on Sunday, December 25 at 10:00 a.m.



Additionally, the City of Lynchburg is encouraging everyone to protect themselves against serious health problems that can result from prolonged exposure to the cold. It is extremely important to take precautions when spending time outdoors as frostbite and hypothermia can be a real possibility.

To lower your risk:

Wear cold weather appropriate clothing like gloves/mittens, hats, scarves and snow boots. Dress in several layers of loose-fitting clothing and cover your face and mouth if possible.

Be aware of the wind chill factor. Wind can cause body-heat loss.

Stay dry, and if you become wet, head indoors and remove any wet clothing immediately.

Limit your time outdoors.

Make sure you monitor the time your children are out in the cold.

Do not ignore shivering. It’s an important first sign that the body is losing heat. Persistent shivering is a signal to return indoors.

Symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia should not be ignored. Frostbite is an injury to the body that is caused by freezing. It causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas and most often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. Hypothermia is an abnormally low body temperature caused when the body is losing heat faster than it can be produced. Warning signs may include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness. If you suspect symptoms of frostbite or hypothermia, seek medical attention care immediately.



Also, check on your neighbors and loved ones. Although anyone can suffer from extreme cold, some people are at greater risk than others. Older people are particularly susceptible to illness, injury or isolation. Make sure they are safe and are properly heating their homes.



Don’t forget about your pets! Keep them indoors if at all possible. Provide plenty of food and water, and when outside, make sure they are bundled up! Remember – if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pets as well.

For more information on winter preparedness and dealing with extreme cold, visit www.vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather/, www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety.

Be sure to sign up for Lynchburg Alerts at www.lynchburgva.gov/lynchburg-alerts to receive critical information about emergencies and other important community news. If you already subscribe, make sure your information is current.

###

VDOT PRETREATING PRIMARY ROADS, WORKING OVERNIGHT DURING COMING STORM

Motorists urged to stay indoors and off the roads when conditions worsen

Lynchburg, Va. – Beginning tonight, our weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. Our crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. They will work through the night – and through the storm. For many, this event will start as light ice and snow, moving into the district at roughly 10 p.m. The Lynchburg District includes Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania, and Prince Edward counties.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, we will see a transition to rain and freezing rain, then become a rain-only event by mid-morning. On Thursday night, rain continues for most and winds will start to strengthen dramatically. Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, expect gusts of up to 40 miles per hour. Be prepared for the possibility of power outages from downed trees and power lines – and debris blown onto roadways.

The storm will gradually leave the area throughout the day on Friday, but extremely cold air will move in, making for a strong risk of refreeze on the roads. The rain will wash away brine — and any remaining moisture on road surfaces will freeze in the cold air.

Temperatures will drop into the teens by Friday afternoon. Some areas will see single digit temperatures on Friday night. Saturday morning will see clearing skies, but continuing bitter cold and strong winds. Saturday night will be clear but windy – with temperatures again dropping into the teens.

Don’t risk driving in horrible weather conditions! The safest place to be during a major winter storm is indoors. About 70% of deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles.

For questions, or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Get updated road conditions at any time by visiting 511virginia.org