Area veterans observe 21 years at Monument Terrace for Support the Troops Rallies

Today marks 21 years that area veterans and patriots have gathered each Friday at Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg for a weekly Support the Troops rally.

The rallies began on November 30th, 2001 after the terrorist attacks of 9-11. Organizer Steve Bozeman says some of the faces have changed over the years.

He says after 21 years, the Support the Troops rallies are still going strong, with last week’s drawing 60 people. Anyone is invited to join the rally every Friday from 12 to 1.