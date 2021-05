The Lynchburg area Veterans Council is asking everyone to remember Lynchburg native Desmond T. Doss today. It was on the night of May 4 and into the early morning hours of May 5, 1945, that Doss, as an Army Medic, saved the lives of an estimated 75 men with heroic actions that are depicted in the movie “Hacksaw Ridge.” The Veterans Council asks everyone to pause and remember the service and sacrifice of Doss and others from America’s greatest generation.