Art in the Park at Riverside Park May 15

Lynchburg Parks & Recreation and the Seven Hills Art Club are excited to host the first annual Art in the Park event located in Riverside Park! Art in the Park will take place outdoors on May 15th from 10:00am–3:00pm. The event is free to the public. Wander through Riverside Park to enjoy exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live art demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery. The event will also feature an educational Art Walk on a paved trail to encourage art education.



Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and 7 Hills Art Club are committed to safely bring people together through art and showcase the talents of local artists. Covid-19 mandates will be followed including face mask requirements, social distancing, and sanitization.



For more information, or to apply to demonstrate, display, or vend, contact Rachel Smith at (434) 455-5874 or rachel.smith@lynchburgva.gov.



