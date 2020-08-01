“Art in the Park” comes to Riverside Park May 15





Lynchburg Parks & Recreation and the Seven Hills Art Club are excited to host the first annual Art in the Park event located in Riverside Park! Art in the Park will take place outdoors on May 15, from 10:00am–3:00pm. The event is free to the public.

Wander through Riverside Park to enjoy exhibitions of local artists, interactive children’s activities, and live art demonstrations including painting and wheel thrown pottery. The event will also feature an educational Art Walk on a paved trail to encourage art education.



We are committed to safely bringing people together through art and showcase the talents of local artists. Covid-19 mandates will be followed including face mask requirements, social distancing, and sanitization.



For more information, or to apply to demonstrate, display, or vend, contact Rachel Smith at (434) 455-5874 or rachel.smith@lynchburgva.gov.

