Listen as Kenny and Judy talk to Paul Whitten from Whitten Funeral Home. Learn how funerals were once held in homes and how over the years traditions have changed. Paul will also tell us about the new Cremation Services offered at Whitten Funeral Home and Crematory. We’ll also hear from one of our Home magazine writers. Carol Alexander writes about home improvement and will tell us firsthand about her own kitchen and dining room project. We also have lawn and garden tips as we prepare for Fall.