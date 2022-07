Kenny and Judy Shelton are joined by Dr. Lora Ryan from Riverside Veterinary Hospital. She has summer pet tips and the do’s and don’ts on pet treats. Hunter Reed from Boone Tractor helps you with equipment to move dirt, dig dirt or make tall grass short. What items in your garden have the highest water content? They also give some tips on painting floors, and “camo” for hiding things in your yard. Listen here and read all about in Home Magazine. www.cvhomemag.com