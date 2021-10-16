At Home – October 16, 2021

Kenny & Judy Shelton are off this weekend so Mari & Rich are filling in! They talk DIY projects, maintaining your lawn in the winter, and pillows vs. landscaping. They are also joined by Stephanie Feese with Board & Brush who talks about what to expect from the experience and their upcoming workshops. Also, Keith Settje with Plumb Care Plumbing joins the program to talk about Mari’s dishwasher problems and weird things found in toilets — and celebrating 30 years in business! Finally Mari & Rich wrap up the program by talking about Airbnb tips and recommendations