At Home – September 3, 2022

Kenny and Judy share tips for your holiday weekend … whether you’re backyard grilling, hosting a neighborhood pool party, or heading out for a mini vacation. In our home improvement segment, they talk to Cory Bracci, sales manager with Lynchburg Fence and Railing about all the fence options he offers. And Home magazine contributing writer Katherine Fulgham Knopf will join us to share favorite festive foods to serve our family and friends as we celebrate this Labor Day weekend. WLNI At Home is presented by Home Magazine.