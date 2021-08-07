Authorities look for man who broke into Evington church

The Campbell County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who broke into Lakewood Baptist Church on Sunburst Road in Evington last week. It happened Thursday morning between 6 and 7am. Authorities say the man stole several items and moved a number of items to other locations in the church, likely in an effort to return and pick them up later. He’s a white man with several distinct tattoos, notably on each of his arms.

Here is the news release from Campbell County:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Press Release – Suspect Wanted in Connection with Church Break-in

On 7/8/2021 between the hours of 6:06 AM and 7:10 AM, the male subject depicted in the attached video surveillance photos broke into the Lakewood Baptist Church located at 2469 Sunburst Road, in Evington. The subject stole several items from the church, but moved a number of items to other locations in the church (seemingly in an effort to return and pick them up later).

The subject is a white male with several distinct tattoos, notably on each of his arms.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580.