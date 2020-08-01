Authorities look for suspects in Campbell County murder

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for murder suspects after a man was found shot to death in a church parking lot shortly before 1:00 yesterday afternoon. Deputies were called to First Saint Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway where they found 33-year-old Robert William Staton of Rustburg lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound. A driver reported seeing a black mid-size truck being driven from the church entrance around the same time.

Anyone with information should call the Campbell County sheriff’s office or central Virginia Crimestoppers.

Here is the entire release from Campbell County Sheriff’s Department:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Release Statement on Brookneal Homicide; Investigation Remains Ongoing

RUSTBURG, VA – On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:54 pm, Campbell County deputies responded to Saint Pauls Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway, for a report of a man lying in the entrance of the parking lot.



Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim lying on the ground in front of his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts at the scene, but were unsuccessful.



The man was identified as 33 year-old Robert William Staton of Rustburg.



A motorist reported seeing a black, mid-size truck leave the church entrance at the time of the incident.



The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is currently conducting a homicide investigation into the shooting.





The investigation is ongoing.



Campbell County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone who may have been traveling Brookneal Highway at the time and witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information about this incident please contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580.



Citizens may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or leave tips online through the P3 app on mobile devices.





Any further information for this case will be sent out by an addendum.