Battle of the Badges Charity Basketball Game Nov. 22


🏀🚓🚒 4th Annual Battle of the Badges: LPD vs. LFD Charity Basketball Game! 🌟

📅 Mark Your Calendar: Nov 22, 2023 |⏰ 6 PM | 📍 Lynchburg City Armory: 1200 Church Street.

Public Safety is not the only time we come together. Witness the ultimate showdown on the court and help the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire Department make a difference!

Entry fee: Just bring a canned good item. All donations go to Park View Mission and Lynchburg families in need.

🎉 Join the fun, support a great cause, and let’s slam dunk hunger together! 🏀🥫

