Battle of the Badges Charity Basketball Game Nov. 22

4th Annual Battle of the Badges: LPD vs. LFD Charity Basketball Game!
Mark Your Calendar: Nov 22, 2023 | 6 PM | Lynchburg City Armory: 1200 Church Street.
Public Safety is not the only time we come together. Witness the ultimate showdown on the court and help the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire Department make a difference!
Entry fee: Just bring a canned good item. All donations go to Park View Mission and Lynchburg families in need.
Join the fun, support a great cause, and let’s slam dunk hunger together!
