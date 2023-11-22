Battle of the Badges Charity Basketball Game Nov. 22



November 14 at 10:14 AM ·

4th Annual Battle of the Badges: LPD vs. LFD Charity Basketball Game!

Mark Your Calendar: Nov 22, 2023 | 6 PM | Lynchburg City Armory: 1200 Church Street.

Public Safety is not the only time we come together. Witness the ultimate showdown on the court and help the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire Department make a difference!

Entry fee: Just bring a canned good item. All donations go to Park View Mission and Lynchburg families in need.

Join the fun, support a great cause, and let’s slam dunk hunger together!

#BattleoftheBadges#LPDvsLFD#LynchburgFire#LynchburgPolice#BetterTogether#LYHLovesYou