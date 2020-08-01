Beard Center on Aging offers programs on brain health

The University of Lynchburg’s Beard Center on Aging is offering a program at the Forest Library from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The library is located at 15583 Forest Rd. in Forest.

The program, “Improving Our Brain Health As We Age,” is part of a series on brain health that the Beard Center is offering this spring and summer: https://www.lynchburg.edu/2022/03/lynchburgs-beard-center-on-aging-launches-brain-health-education-sessions/

The following sessions will be held on later dates:

Thursday, July 14, “Improving Our Brain Health As We Age,” noon-1 p.m. J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library, 157 Main St., Appomattox

Thursday, Aug. 4, “Our Brains and Bodies As We Age,” noon-1 p.m., Staunton River Memorial Library, 500 Washington St., Altavista

Thursday, Sept. 22, “Improving Our Brain Health As We Age,” noon-1 p.m., Rustburg Library, 684 Village Highway, Rustburg