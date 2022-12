Lynchburg and Bedford are getting into the holiday spirit with their Christmas Parades this weekend: Bedford’s parade is Saturday, December 3rd at 11am in downtown Bedford. Lynchburg’s parade is Sunday at 4pm beginning at Bank of the James stadium.

Both parades will feature “quiet zones” for people with sensory issues who want to avoid music or sirens. You can find maps at the Lynchburg Christmas Parade and Bedford Christmas Parade facebook pages.