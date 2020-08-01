Bedford Co. authorities seek carjacking suspects

The Bedford County sheriff’s office is looking for suspects in an armed Robbery and Car Jacking at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest at approximately 12:45 A.M yesterday morning. Two Black Male subjects in a White Toyota Camry or Avalon 4-door vehicle blocked the victim’s vehicle from entering into Forest Road and then forced the victim out of his vehicle at gun point. The victim’s vehicle is a 2020 Red Mazda CX-5 with Virginia tags.

Police haven’t located either vehicle.

here is more information from the Bedford County Sheriff’s office:

*******UPDATED (pic of vehicle of interest in comments) —- White Toyota Camry or Avalon 4-door vehicle. Anyone in the Ashwood Park, Gables, and Spring Creek area with any video footage of this, please contact us!!!!

Early this morning, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located in Forest at approximately 12:45 A.M for the report of Armed Robbery and Car Jacking.

At approximately 12:40 A.M an unknown light-colored sedan blocked the victim’s vehicle from entering into Forest Road. Two Black Male subjects exited the light colored sedan and forced the victim out of his vehicle at gun point.

At this time, neither the victim’s vehicle, a 2020 Red Mazda CX-5 Virginia License/56504HM (picture is similar), nor the suspect’s vehicle have been located.

We request that anyone with information on this case to contact Inv. Ellis at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.