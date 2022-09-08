Bedford Co. authorities seek suspects in home invasion

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Travis Ray Asbury and another unknown suspect after a reported armed robbery at a home in the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston early Tuesday morning. The victims said Asbury and another suspect brought out a handgun and hit one victim over the head. The other victim was tied up while the suspects stole electronics and a handgun. It is believed that Asbury may be in the Roanoke area.

Here is the entire news release from Sheriff Mike Miller:

In the early morning hours of 8/9/2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston for a report of a home invasion/armed robbery. The victims advised that a Travis Ray Asbury came to the home with an unknown black male. The suspects produced a handgun and struck one of the victims over the head. A second victim was tied up and the suspects stole electronics and a handgun. Travis Ray Asbury may possibly be staying in the Roanoke area. Multiple felony warrants have been obtained. At this time, the investigation continues into the identity of the other suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Travis Ray Asbury and/or the identity and location of the unknown suspect to contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

Sheriff Mike Miller