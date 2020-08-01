Bedford Co. School Board approves fall and spring sports

After having the winter sports season canceled, Bedford County student athletes will be allowed to play fall and spring sports. The Bedford County School Board on Thursday night voted to allow athletes and teams to compete during the fall and spring seasons. The vote was unanimous. A number of mitigation measures will be in place. Originally the plan only applied to varsity teams, but the board expanded it to allow JV teams to play inter-county games. Board member Martin Leamy:

The high school football season set to get underway later this month. Spring sports begin in April.